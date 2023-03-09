aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, aelf has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001377 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $157.83 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004436 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002059 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,468,164 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

