aelf Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. aelf has a market capitalization of $157.99 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004496 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002027 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,468,164 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.