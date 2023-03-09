AerCap (NYSE:AER) Sees Large Volume Increase

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,934,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 829,346 shares.The stock last traded at $58.97 and had previously closed at $59.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

AerCap Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,347,000 after acquiring an additional 128,473 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in AerCap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,229,000 after acquiring an additional 69,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,943 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in AerCap by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,328,000 after acquiring an additional 769,584 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

