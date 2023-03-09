Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

AFN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 2.8 %

Ag Growth International stock traded up C$1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$62.73. 123,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$28.80 and a 52 week high of C$62.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6,261.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

