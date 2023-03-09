Aion (AION) Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $50.08 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00190182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00092470 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00063177 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00053451 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004851 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

