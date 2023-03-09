Aion Hits Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $111,218.37 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00191668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00092571 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00061604 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00047326 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000875 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

