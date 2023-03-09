AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Trading Up 8%

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) was up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.77 and last traded at C$8.69. Approximately 119,919 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 93,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOS shares. CIBC lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.57.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
Featured Stories
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.