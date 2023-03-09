AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Trading Up 8%

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) was up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.77 and last traded at C$8.69. Approximately 119,919 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 93,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOS shares. CIBC lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.57.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Company Profile

In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,388. Insiders own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.