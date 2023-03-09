Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Aaron Ahola Sells 3,471 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aaron Ahola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,077. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.