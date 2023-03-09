Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $174,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,809 shares of company stock worth $575,966 and sold 21,654 shares worth $1,850,009. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.93. 163,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,635. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

