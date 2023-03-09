Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

