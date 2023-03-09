Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for about 6.7% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA owned approximately 0.08% of Albemarle worth $23,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 400.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. CICC Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.50. 628,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $172.78 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

