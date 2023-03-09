Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

ACI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,992,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $37.16.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 599.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

