Alexander Waislitz Purchases 1,150,000 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$225,400.00 ($151,275.17).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 20th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 250,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$52,500.00 ($35,234.90).

On Friday, February 17th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,139,665 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$242,748.65 ($162,918.55).

On Tuesday, January 17th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 294,709 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$58,941.80 ($39,558.26).

On Thursday, January 12th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 500,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($67,114.09).

On Friday, December 23rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 83,905 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,620.05 ($11,825.54).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,000.00 ($140,268.46).

On Friday, December 16th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 192,062 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,412.40 ($25,780.13).

Thorney Technologies Company Profile

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

