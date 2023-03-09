Alexis M. Herman Sells 213 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $22,113.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.76. 1,461,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,846. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.98.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Entergy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Entergy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

