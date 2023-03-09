Algert Global LLC Acquires 16,793 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,793 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after buying an additional 2,299,036 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $52.54. 347,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,790. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

