Algert Global LLC Boosts Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Antero Resources worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,445. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources Company Profile

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.