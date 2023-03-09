Algert Global LLC Buys 6,267 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Chemed makes up 0.3% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,661,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,303,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $22,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 29.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,495 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $506.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,957. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $506.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.03.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

