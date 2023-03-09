Algert Global LLC Buys 8,796 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.12% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 136,174 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,090. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

