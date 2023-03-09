Algert Global LLC Grows Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,635 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp accounts for about 0.5% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of East West Bancorp worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,635,000 after purchasing an additional 383,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,315 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Down 5.9 %

EWBC traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. 379,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $85.32.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.