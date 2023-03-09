Algert Global LLC Grows Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 233.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,044 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,447 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after buying an additional 603,140 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 131.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 136,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 376,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 278.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,817,190.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,817,190.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $398,200. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIN traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.84. 136,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,146. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

