Algert Global LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.25% of Encore Wire worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Encore Wire by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WIRE stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Wire

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

