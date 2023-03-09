Algert Global LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,464 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares during the period. Popular accounts for approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Popular worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Popular by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Popular Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.86. 535,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,653. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $86.84.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Articles

