Algert Global LLC Increases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,680 shares during the period. Dropbox comprises 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of Dropbox worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $180,467,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,467,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $335,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,476,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,069,783.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,169 shares of company stock worth $12,360,061. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 848,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,148. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

