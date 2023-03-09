Algert Global LLC Purchases 48,823 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,823 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 60.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.
First Horizon Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:FHN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,180. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th.
Insider Transactions at First Horizon
In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
First Horizon Profile
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
