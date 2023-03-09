Algert Global LLC Sells 2,902 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.41. 51,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 43.86%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

