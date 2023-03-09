Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $72.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00070335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00052989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00023131 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,280,622 coins and its circulating supply is 7,116,082,465 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

