Allen Yang Sells 4,069 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CMO Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $127,847.98. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Allen Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00.

Xencor Stock Down 0.5 %

Xencor stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 313,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,257. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $38.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Xencor by 324.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Xencor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

