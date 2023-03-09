Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €309.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €309.00 ($328.72) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($255.32) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €220.00 ($234.04) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($276.60) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($247.87) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($260.64) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Allianz Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALV opened at €222.40 ($236.60) on Monday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($220.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of €216.98 and a 200 day moving average of €195.08.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

