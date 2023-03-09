Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $653.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 113,500.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.