Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $653.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
