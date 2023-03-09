Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

