Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.
Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance
Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
About Allied Motion Technologies
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
