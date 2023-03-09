Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Sells $949,200.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,868,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,833,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total value of $960,780,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $790,200.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $799,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00.

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Alphatec by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

