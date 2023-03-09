AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.14.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$24.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.06. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16.

In related news, Director David Wallace Cornhill acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,999,602.90. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

