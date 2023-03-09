Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:ALS opened at C$22.30 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$15.63 and a 1 year high of C$25.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

Altius Minerals Company Profile

In related news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total transaction of C$136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$521,663.10. Corporate insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

