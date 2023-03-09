Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

