Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.41

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.41 and traded as high as C$59.97. Altus Group shares last traded at C$59.39, with a volume of 65,960 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIF. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Altus Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.56.

Altus Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,006.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

About Altus Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

