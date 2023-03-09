Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameren Price Performance

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,849 shares of company stock worth $9,010,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $83.15 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

