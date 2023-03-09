American Express (NYSE:AXP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the payment services company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

American Express has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Express has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $12.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AXP opened at $174.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.06. The company has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after buying an additional 405,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

