American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.75. The company had a trading volume of 505,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,645. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

