American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $195.78. 331,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,074. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.31.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

