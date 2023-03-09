American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 434966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Specifically, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $47,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 893,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,541.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $47,995.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,298 shares of company stock valued at $694,246. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

American Well Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. American Well’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American Well by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Well by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 353,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Well by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Well by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

