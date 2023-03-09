AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,724,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,678 shares of company stock worth $11,461,751. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $151.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

