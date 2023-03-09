Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.7% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $228.78. 468,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.70 and its 200-day moving average is $255.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

