Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 165.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.9 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $186.57 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.82 and its 200-day moving average is $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,240 shares of company stock worth $5,676,713 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

