Analysts Set Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target at $46.17

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $41,178.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $41,178.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $46,296.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,342 shares of company stock worth $178,670. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after buying an additional 515,615 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,362,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 242,710 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 57.1% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 399,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 82.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 394,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

