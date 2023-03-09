Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) PT at GBX 495.63

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 499.38 ($6.00).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.75) to GBX 415 ($4.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 380 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($4.98) to GBX 555 ($6.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.71) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of BME opened at GBX 492.73 ($5.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,266.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289 ($3.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.52 ($7.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 462.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 397.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 2,564.10%.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 486 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £24,300 ($29,220.78). Insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

