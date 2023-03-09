Andrew Moffat Sells 382,931 Shares of IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) Stock

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Moffat sold 382,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.10 ($2.08), for a total transaction of A$1,187,086.10 ($796,702.08).

IPD Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About IPD Group

IPD Group limited distributes electrical equipment in Australia. The company offers power distribution, industrial and motor control, automation and industrial communication, power monitoring, electric vehicle solutions, and other products under the ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, and Red Lion brand names. In addition, it provides installation and commissioning, calibration and testing, maintenance and repair, and refurbishment services.

