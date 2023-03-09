ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.49 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIP. Guggenheim began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

ANIP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,815. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $758.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 540.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

