ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.49 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIP. Guggenheim began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
ANIP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,815. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $758.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.