Ankur Dhingra Buys 196,362 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 196,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $206,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,285.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 10.1 %

Summit Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. 6,731,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -1.01. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

About Summit Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

