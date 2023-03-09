Annaly Capital Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 23,856 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 104% compared to the average volume of 11,720 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,846. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

