APENFT (NFT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.97 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $124.55 million and $6.97 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.

The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.”

Buying and Selling APENFT

